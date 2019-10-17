Harrisburg man tried to cut school bus fuel line in Schuylkill County, police allege

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man tried to cut the fuel line of a Mahanoy Area School District school bus earlier this week, police allege.

The incident occurred at the school district around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say an officer spotted the man, identified as 38-year-old Richard Davis, laying under a bus trying to cut the fuel line.

Davis has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, and loitering and prowling at night, court documents show.