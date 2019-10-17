Lancaster County man accused of strangling victim during domestic dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 19-year-old East Petersburg man with simple assault and strangulation after a domestic incident Monday on the 1900 block of East Broad Street.

Alex E. Hernandez is accused of grabbing a victim by the arms, wrapping his arms around the victim’s neck, and choking the victim, impairing the victim’s ability to breathe. The incident occurred at 3:46 a.m., according to Manheim Township Police.

He was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.

