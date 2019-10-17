× Lancaster Police investigate carjacking

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are investigating a carjacking.

The carjacking occurred around 12:54 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Frederick Street.

Police say the victim had parked her 2015 Subaru Outback and was preparing to pick up a passenger that required assistance when an unknown man approached her.

The man asked the victim the location of a street in the city before grabbing her keys and getting into the vehicle, according to police.

The victim got into the front passenger seat in an attempt to stop the man but he punched her in the head, which led to her being knocked out of the moving Subaru. The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the man drove from the scene and was last seen on East Frederick Street and then in an unknown direction on North Reservoir Street. He’s described as a black male in his twenties, with an approximate height of 6’0″ and weight of 240 pounds. The man was wearing a dark-zippered hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and blue jeans.

The Subaru has a Pennsylvania vanity registration plate of ARROOOO. (the letter “O” not the number zero). The vehicle also has a Bassett Hound silhouette magnet to the left of the license plate.

Anyone with information on this incident, the location of the vehicle or identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Will Smith at 717-735-3351 or via email: smithw@lancasterpolice.com. You can also call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or text a tip by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.