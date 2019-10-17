Lancaster woman accused of striking victim with frying pan during domestic dispute

Posted 11:49 AM, October 17, 2019,

LANCASTER — A 38-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats after police say she struck a victim in the head with a frying pan and committed other offenses during a domestic dispute Sunday in Lancaster Township.

Leeann M. Myers, of the 1700 block of Saint Paul Circle, is also accused of brandishing a knife, threatening to stab the victim, and threatening to kill the victim during the incident, which occurred at 8:41 p.m. in Myers’ home, according to Manheim Township Police.

The victim exhibited injuries consistent with being struck by a frying pan, police say.

Myers was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.

