Londonderry Road in Lower Paxton Twp. closed over the weekend as crews work on I-83

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Londonderry Road in Lower Paxton Township will be closed over the weekend as crews place bridge beams on the new Interstate 83 bridge spanning the road, according to PennDOT.

The road will be closed between Arlington Avenue and Hassler Road around 9 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

PennDOT says a detour will be in effect during the closure using Arlington Avenue, Locust Lane and Wood Street.

Traffic on Interstate 83 will not be impacted by this work.