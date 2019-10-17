× Man accused of burglarizing, damaging property at York junkyard

YORK — A 20-year-old York County man is facing charges after police say he stole and damaged several items at a York junkyard.

Trevor Evans Jones, no fixed address, is charged with two counts each burglary and criminal trespass and one count criminal mischief in the case, which occurred in separate incidents on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 at the U Pull It Junk Yard on the 1300 block of Sunnyside Road, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

Police say on the night on Sept. 24, Jones illegally entered the property after it was closed, pulled down the security cameras, and cut the wires. He then entered the business office and removed $150 from the cash register, according to police.

One night later, Jones returned again, entered the property, and cut the wires to the security cameras a second time. He then entered the office and destroyed several computers and cut electrical wires, causing an estimated $1,500 in damage, according to police.