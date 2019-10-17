× Man facing charges after dog found malnourished, with open wounds in Shippensburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after his dog was found malnourished and with open wounds.

Robert Dunbar, 21, is facing animal cruelty and neglect charges for his role in the incident.

On October 16 around 4:00 a.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of East Burd Street for a report of possible animal abuse.

Upon arrival, police found a dog hidden in a shed that was locked in a wire cage without food or water.

Authorities say that the dog was obviously stressed and malnourished to a degree that you could see its rib cage.

Police said the dog also had open wounds near its tail and it was suspected that the dog had spent several days in that condition.

The dog was removed and taken to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter where it is receiving treatment. Police noted that the dog is a friendly brindle Pit Bull mix.

Now, Dunbar is facing charges.