Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play Ticket worth more than $161,000 sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $161,838 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s I Heart Cash game was sold at a Lancaster County Lottery retailer on Wednesday, October 16. Sheetz, 4010 Columbia Ave., Columbia, receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

I Heart Cash is a $5 Fast Play game that offers 30 progressive top prizes starting at $50,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal. Fast Play games are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play Fast Play games.

About Fast Play: Fast Play games offer the chance to instantly win prizes without scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing. Sold at the counter or at self-service terminals, Fast Play tickets must be printed at the time of purchase. Review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use our app’s ticket checker to determine if it is a winner. Some Fast Play games offer a progressive top prize that grows until it is won, then immediately resets and starts growing again. Find game rules, chances of winning and other information at palottery.com.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win. Install our Official App, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery. Use the hashtag #palottery to share your messages with us.

SOURCE: Pa Lottery