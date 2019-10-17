× Pennsylvania’s Yellow Dot programs aims to help first responders in “golden hour” of emergency care

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s Yellow Dot Program was created to assist citizens in the “golden hour” of emergency care following a traffic crash when they may not be able to communicate themselves.

Placing a yellow dot in your vehicle’s rear window alerts first responders to check your glove compartment for vital information to ensure that you receive the critical medical attention you need. The program is a cooperative effort among the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation, Health and Aging; the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission; and first responders and local law enforcement.

You can visit this website for more information.