One person flown to hospital after farm equipment overturns down embankment

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A person was transported to York Hospital via a Life Lion helicopter Thursday after a piece of farm equipment overturned down an embankment, according to the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said the telehandler overturned and went down the embankment off of Grove Mill Road in Fawn Township. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m.

The patient was rescued and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the extent of the individuals injuries.

The scene was cleared around 4 p.m.