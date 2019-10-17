× Police investigating shooting that left man injured in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting.

On October 16 around 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of West King Street in York for a report of shots fired.

While responding to the area, authorities were notified that a victim in the shooting was heading to York Hospital.

The victim told police was in the area of Belvidere and King Street when he was approached by several individuals who fired several shots at him.

One of these shots struck the victim in the right arm, and he received treatment at York Hospital before leaving on his own.

Police believe the victim was targeted in the incident.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.