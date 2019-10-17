× Police searching for missing elderly Manor Township woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing elderly woman.

Carolina Celebuski, 89, was last seen on October 15 at 8:00 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Manor Township.

She may be driving a green 2002 Subaru Outback with the PA registration KHD2435.

Celebuski stands about 5’5″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has brown hair and green eyes.

If you seen her, you’re asked to call 911 or Manor Township Police at 717-664-1180.