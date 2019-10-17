× Still breezy but dry with a chilly fall feel Friday

GUSTY EVENING: Skies partially clear this evening into the overnight. It’s chilly with temperatures falling from the 50s to the 40s. Winds are expected to still gust as high as 35 miles per hour. The breeze relaxes a bit, but won’t entirely die down. Expect morning lows in the lower to middle 40s. We begin the day Friday with sunshine, but during the afternoon, skies become partly sunny. There is still a breeze too. Afternoon temperatures climb to the middle and upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. Occasional gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: With high pressure moving in overhead, skies clear, winds are lighter, and temperatures fall quickly to the 30s Saturday morning. A few frosty spots are possible. With plenty of sunshine and blue skies, afternoon readings recover to the lower to middle 60s. Despite more clouds Sunday, it is a tad milder in the upper 60s. However, we are keeping a close eye on a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, which could bring plenty of clouds and maybe an early morning shower, depending on the track. For now, it looks dry.

MORE RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking dry, with the warmest temperatures of the next 7 days. Highs are near 70 degrees. Tuesday, with a more potent system coming in, rain chances return. Temperatures fall back to the lower to middle 60s. The area dries out Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. It is cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More sunshine and seasonable temperatures expected Thursday.

