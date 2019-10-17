× Two people arrested after firearm was discharged into occupied structure in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Two people have been arrested following an incident in which a firearm was discharged into an occupied structure in Harrisburg.

The incident occurred Monday in the 1400 block of Liberty Street.

Police say 28-year-old Ian Mosley and 32-year-old Durrell Moon were arrested in connection with the incident.

Mosley faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, discharge of firearm into occupied structure, possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without license, court documents show.

Moon has been charged with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without license and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, according to court documents.