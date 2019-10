YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 83 were closed for more than an hour and half Thursday night following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at Exit 16B (PA 74 North/Queen Street) around 7:48 p.m. It was cleared around 9:30 p.m.

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 16B – PA 74 North/Queen St. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) October 18, 2019

Dispatch said there were injuries, but no specifics were given.

Another van involved. Crews working on this U-Haul. I-83 is currently closed as crews work to clean up this accident. Traffic is being detoured around the accident on the exit ramps. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/oPUhh99NWt — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) October 18, 2019

Accident on I-83 NB near Exit 16 Queen St./Rt. 74. Crews currently transporting a person from this van. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/DNuUwsIUbO — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) October 18, 2019

