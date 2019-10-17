× Woman accused of buying items with stolen credit card at Capital City Mall arrested in Lehigh County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 27-year-old woman accused of using a stolen credit card to make more than $1,340 worth of purchases at the Capital City Mall last month has been apprehended in Lehigh County, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Mercedes Franchely Cuesta is charged with access device fraud and receiving stolen property, police say. They allege that on Sept. 22 between noon and 4 p.m., Cuesta used a credit card stolen the night before in Bethlehem to make the illicit purchases, and attempted to buy another $2,000 worth of items at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Capital City Mall before the card was declined.

Police identified Cuesta as the suspect and issued a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody in Lehigh County on Wednesday, police say.