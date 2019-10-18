Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region “Over the Edge” 2019

HARRISBURG,Pa– Over the Edge is a rooftop adventure fundraiser supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. Participants are raising funds to support youth mentoring and today, they’ll rappel down the side of this 18-story building.

Everyone is here for the kids. Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 721 local youth, their families, schools and communities. This event helps to sustain the matches through multiple years. On average, community-based matches stay in the program over 2 ½ years. We require a minimum of a year commitment to the program, but we have matches that last 8-10 years and we need to support those kids.

Anyone interested in donating now can visit CAPBIGS.ORG and click on the Over the Edge image. To fill out a volunteer application or simply to learn more, visit our website, CAPBIGS.ORG.