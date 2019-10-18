FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Reps. Sheryl Delozier and Jordan Harris

Posted 4:44 AM, October 18, 2019

This week's FOX43 Capitol Beat is a bipartisan interview with Cumberland County Republican Sheryl Delozier and Philadelphia Democrat Jordan Harris. The two are working on legislation to improve Pennsylvania's criminal justice system.

