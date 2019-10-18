HSFF 2019 week 9 Elco beats Annville-Cleona on homecoming; Wilson dominates on the road.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAME 1 -- The Dutchmen missed a field goal in the first quarter but in the second is when they capitalized. Annville-Cleona gets on the board first. Don't count out the Raiders. Five plays into their drive, senior Eric Williams sneaks up the middle and answers right back for ELCO. The Raiders win, on homecoming, 35 to 17.

GAME 2 -- Wilson doesn't mind leaving Berks County to show how big their bark can be. The Bulldogs lead the Cedar Crest 28 to zero at halftime. Halfway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs in the redzone. Bulldogs quarterback Kaleb Brown shovel pass to Avanit Lockhart. The Falcons don't want to end their senior night without putting any points on the board. Eight-minutes left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Chris Danz to Aadyn Richards for their only score of the game. The Bulldogs upset the Falcons on the road, 35 to 7.