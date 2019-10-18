HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Susquehanna Township at Cedar Cliff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Where did the time go? As impossible as it might be to believe, we're down to the final two weeks of the regular season in high school football.

Many of the division races have been settled in Central Pennsylvania's four major football conferences, but there is still some intrigue left in a few of the races. But most of Friday night's scoreboard watching will be done with the upcoming District 3 playoffs in mind.

Here's a look at five of the biggest games in Week 9:

FOX43 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Susquehanna Township (7-1) at Cedar Cliff (6-2)

The Mid-Penn Keystone Division title could very well go to the victor, and both teams are also jockeying for position in the district playoffs as well, so Friday's matchup in Camp Hill is a big one.

Cedar Cliff is tied with Hanna for first place in the Keystone race. The Colts have won five in a row since stumbling to a 1-2 start early in the season. They held off Mechanicsburg 31-24 last week to set up Friday night's showdown. Jaheim Morris was the star of the game for Cedar Cliff, rushing for 300 yards on a whopping 48 carries and scoring four touchdowns, including one on a 15-yard strike from quarterback Gannon McMeans. Morris has 1,477 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 208 rushing attempts for the season, and ranks among the top Mid-Penn performers.

Susquehanna Township's only loss of the season was a 16-7 setback at Manheim Central in Week 1. The Indians have ripped off seven straight wins since then, including a 35-14 triumph over Red Land last week. Jacob Seigle was the hero for Hanna against Red Land, racking up 185 yards on the ground and scoring four touchdowns. He also played a huge role in a first-quarter defensive touchdown for the Indians, crashing into the backfield from his linebacker spot and decking Red Land quarterback Adam Cramer, who coughed up the ball. Defensive end Armani Caraballo scooped up the ball at the 5-yard line and took it to the end zone.

Hanna blanked Mechanicsburg 34-0 three weeks ago. The Indians are currently ranked No. 1 in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings; the top 10 teams make the playoffs. Cedar Cliff is No. 5 in the Class 5A rankings, where 14 teams reach the postseason.