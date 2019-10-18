× Lancaster County doctor charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault after another victim comes forward

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Another victim has come forward alleging that 56-year-old William Vollmar, a sports medicine doctor in Lancaster County, touched him inappropriately.

Vollmar is accused of touching the victim’s penis numerous times between 2010 and December 2018.

The victim told police that he started seeing Vollmar in elementary school and the alleged assaults occurred when he turned 16 or 17 years old, charging documents say.

Police wrote in charging documents that Vollmar gave the victim massages and would break his underwear line.

When the victim saw Vollmar for an injury, it’s alleged that the doctor cupped the victim’s penis after giving him massages.

The alleged assaults occurred at Vollmar’s office in East Drumore Township and the doctor’s residence in West Lampeter Township.

Vollmar has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault in connection with these incidents, court documents show.