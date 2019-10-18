× Man accused of lying under oath during his murder trial

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have charged a man with perjury for allegedly lying under oath during his murder trial in August, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Calvin McKinney, , allegedly lied under oath in the murder trial of 26-year-old Keynen Guider, who he’s accused of shooting and killing on December 31, 2017. A hung jury in that trial resulted in a mistrial, the DA’s Office said. McKinney is scheduled to be re-tried October 21, but the case will likely not start for a few months.

Alongside the murder trial in August, McKinney was tried with the attempted murder of Guider which occurred on December 29, 2017. He was found guilty of that charge.