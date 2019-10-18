Man accused of lying under oath during his murder trial

Posted 10:39 PM, October 18, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have charged a man with perjury for allegedly lying under oath during his murder trial in August, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Calvin McKinney, , allegedly lied under oath in the murder trial of 26-year-old Keynen Guider, who he’s accused of shooting and killing on December 31, 2017. A hung jury in that trial resulted in a mistrial, the DA’s Office said. McKinney is scheduled to be re-tried October 21, but the case will likely not start for a few months.

Alongside the murder trial in August, McKinney was tried with the attempted murder of Guider which occurred on December 29, 2017. He was found guilty of that charge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.