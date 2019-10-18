Mechanicsburg man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Glenn Croman, 42, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On October 17, police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Meadowcroft Circle in Mechanicsburg for a domestic disturbance.

An investigation revealed that Croman pushed a victim up against a wall with his hand on her throat and threw a cell phone at her face, causing injury.

Croman was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.

