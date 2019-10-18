Missing 24-year-old man has been located and is safe, police say

Posted 6:47 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43PM, October 18, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Kristian Carter has been located and is safe, according to Swatara Township Police.

Previous: Swatara Township Police are trying to locate a missing 24-year-old man.

Kristian Carter was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday leaving his home in the 700 block of Garden Drive, according to Swatara Township Police.

He should be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with PA license plate KYM 2650.

Anyone who sees Carter or this vehicle should call 911 immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.