Missing 24-year-old man has been located and is safe, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Kristian Carter has been located and is safe, according to Swatara Township Police.

Previous: Swatara Township Police are trying to locate a missing 24-year-old man.

Kristian Carter was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday leaving his home in the 700 block of Garden Drive, according to Swatara Township Police.

He should be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with PA license plate KYM 2650.

Anyone who sees Carter or this vehicle should call 911 immediately.