Not as breezy or cool for Friday, but quite the chill is ahead for tonight!

NOT AS CHILLY, STILL BREEZY: Strong winds gusts have tapered a bit, but another breezy one is ahead for Friday! The breezes are lighter to start this morning, and they still add the extra chill. Expect morning temperatures in the 40s. Friday morning starts with some sunshine, but skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy overall through midday. It’s still breezy, though not nearly as gusty as Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds gust from 20 to 25 miles per hour at their peak during the morning and the afternoon. The clouds start to break during the first half of the afternoon, leading to clear skies by evening. The winds slowly relax through the evening as well, and a cold night is ahead! Bundle up for high school football or any other Friday evening plans! Temperatures quickly fall out of the 50s and into the 40s. Temperatures dip even more through the overnight period, with plenty of clear skies and light to calm winds. Expect overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s. Frost develops late.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is mainly dry, less breezy, and it turns milder for our region. Saturday sees a cold start, with temperatures beginning in the lower to middle 30s. Widespread frost is likely throughout the region. The rest of the day features abundant sunshine, with temperatures spiking into the middle to upper 60s. Clouds increase during the night and close to daybreak on Sunday as a coastal low drifts this way. It comes close enough to bring a small chance for a stray shower or two, but most should stay dry. Afternoon highs are in the middle 60s.

DAMP NEXT WEEK: Mild temperatures and a return to shower chances are expected next week. Monday is dry ahead of the next system. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Temperatures are near 70 degrees. Rain chances return as the next cold front crosses Central PA on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday dries out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures turn a bit cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday stays dry with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures too. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels