Police searching for man accused of violating Protection From Abuse order

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police have charged a 28-year-old Lancaster man with indirect contempt after he allegedly violated a Protection From Abuse order on Saturday.

Bryan J. Lugo is still wanted on the charge, police say. He is accused of contacting the protected person in violation of a court order.

Anyone with information on Lugo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.