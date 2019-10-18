President Trump announces he will nominate deputy energy secretary to replace Rick Perry in top post

Posted 5:01 PM, October 18, 2019, by

US Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette speaks during a press conference with the German Economy Minister on February 12, 2019 at the Economy Ministry in Berlin after they held talks over Europe's gas supply. - Germany will put on a show of unity with the United States February 12, 2019 in talks on importing natural gas, as Berlin battles accusations an under-construction pipeline deepens European energy dependence on Russia. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he plans to nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

“Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled,” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday. “A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!”

Perry said on Thursday that he plans to leave his post later this year after he informed Trump of his intention to resign.

Brouillette has been serving as the No. 2 in the Energy Department since August 7, 2017.

Before serving in the Trump administration, Brouillette was senior vice president at USAA, which provides financial services to US military, and was vice president of Ford Motor Company.

He served as chief of staff to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and is also a US Army veteran from San Antonio.

Trump also praised the current secretary, thanking Perry for “the outstanding job he has done.” The President said on Thursday that he had already picked Perry’s replacement, and that Perry had been involved in choosing his successor.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.