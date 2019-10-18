× President Trump announces he will nominate deputy energy secretary to replace Rick Perry in top post

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he plans to nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

“Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled,” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday. “A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!”

Perry said on Thursday that he plans to leave his post later this year after he informed Trump of his intention to resign.

Brouillette has been serving as the No. 2 in the Energy Department since August 7, 2017.

Before serving in the Trump administration, Brouillette was senior vice president at USAA, which provides financial services to US military, and was vice president of Ford Motor Company.

He served as chief of staff to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and is also a US Army veteran from San Antonio.

Trump also praised the current secretary, thanking Perry for “the outstanding job he has done.” The President said on Thursday that he had already picked Perry’s replacement, and that Perry had been involved in choosing his successor.