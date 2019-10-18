× Settlement between York County Planning Commission, Transource leads to changes in project route of power lines

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Planning Commission has reached a settlement with Transource that changes the project route of overhead power lines throughout a portion of the county.

Residents have spoken out against the proposed power lines which would run through some backyards — starting at a substation in Lower Chanceford Township and traveling into Fawn Township before connecting with a substation in Harford County, Maryland.

According to the York County Planning Commission, the proposed route will use “existing infrastructure and rights-of-way while eliminating the miles of new utility infrastructure and more than 100 acres of new rights-of-way that could have occurred if the original project was approved.”

Additional benefits agreed upon by Transource include: