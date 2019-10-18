Settlement between York County Planning Commission, Transource leads to changes in project route of power lines
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Planning Commission has reached a settlement with Transource that changes the project route of overhead power lines throughout a portion of the county.
Residents have spoken out against the proposed power lines which would run through some backyards — starting at a substation in Lower Chanceford Township and traveling into Fawn Township before connecting with a substation in Harford County, Maryland.
According to the York County Planning Commission, the proposed route will use “existing infrastructure and rights-of-way while eliminating the miles of new utility infrastructure and more than 100 acres of new rights-of-way that could have occurred if the original project was approved.”
Additional benefits agreed upon by Transource include:
- York County Planning Commission will be part of a collaborative meeting with Transource to provide input on a construction plan to minimize local land use impacts regarding the alternative route.
- York County Planning Commission will receive funding from the settlement to be directed toward land protection efforts. This will be done in coordination with other local land protection agencies and related efforts currently taking place in York County. By expanding land protection efforts in the southeastern region of the County, the unique and sensitive areas can be preserved. York County Planning Commission hopes that preserving land will help protect the area from being subject to proposed future transmission line infrastructure projects.
- York County Planning Commission will receive compensation to recoup legal costs associated with this case.