Settlement between York County Planning Commission, Transource leads to changes in project route of power lines

Posted 10:02 PM, October 18, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Planning Commission has reached a settlement with Transource that changes the project route of overhead power lines throughout a portion of the county.

Residents have spoken out against the proposed power lines which would run through some backyards — starting at a substation in Lower Chanceford Township and traveling into Fawn Township before connecting with a substation in Harford County, Maryland.

According to the York County Planning Commission, the proposed route will use “existing infrastructure and rights-of-way while eliminating the miles of new utility infrastructure and more than 100 acres of new rights-of-way that could have occurred if the original project was approved.”

Additional benefits agreed upon by Transource include:

  • York County Planning Commission will be part of a collaborative meeting with Transource to provide input on a construction  plan to minimize local land use impacts regarding the alternative route.
  • York County Planning Commission will receive funding from the settlement to be directed toward land protection efforts. This will be done in coordination with other local land protection agencies and related efforts  currently taking place in York County. By expanding land protection efforts in the southeastern region of the County, the unique and sensitive areas can be preserved. York County Planning Commission hopes that preserving land will help protect the area from being subject to proposed future transmission line infrastructure projects.
  • York County Planning Commission will receive compensation to recoup legal costs associated with this case.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.