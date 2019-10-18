× Shippensburg man facing charges after allegedly intentionally reversing vehicle into victim, fleeing scene

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing charges after allegedly reversing his vehicle into a person and fleeing the scene.

Richard Knight, 49, is facing reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and summary traffic violations for his role in the incident.

On September 1 around 1:50 a.m., Knight was suspected of being under the influence in a parking lot on North Fayette Street at West King Street in Shippensburg.

An employee of the establishment at that location advised Knight not to drive his vehicle, but when the employee began to record Knight’s license plate to call 911, Knight allegedly intentionally reversed his vehicle into the employee and fled.

After reviewing the traffic camera at the intersection, police recently filed charges against Knight.