× Shippensburg Police searching for man accused of defecating in parking lot

SHIPPENSBURG — Shippensburg Borough Police are seeking help in identifying a man accused of defecating in a parking lot outside a business early Friday morning.

According to police, the man was operating a Chrysler minivan. He drove into the parking lot of a Sunoco service station on the first block of West King Street at about 5:40 a.m. The man then defecated next to his vehicle before driving off. He was last seen heading east on King Street, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shippensburg Police at (717) 532-7361.