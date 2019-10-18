× Slayer will visit Hershey’s Giant Center Nov. 6 as one of the last shows in its Final World Tour

HERSHEY — Thrash metal legends Slayer will make Hershey’s Giant Center one of the last stops on their Final World Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 6, representatives for the band said in a press release.

One of the genre’s so-called “Big Four” — along with fellow legends Metallica, Megadeth, and Anthrax — Slayer’s last tour launched in May 2018, when the band said they would “play as many places as possible to make it easy for the fans to see one last Slayer show and say goodbye after a remarkable 37 years.”

Formed in 1981 by bassist/singer Tom Araya, guitarist Jeff Hanneman, drummer Dave Lombardo, and guitarist Kerry King, Slayer quickly made a name for themselves as metal juggernauts, “with songs that are dark, aggressive and without mercy, mirroring the turmoil and aberrations of our society,” the band’s reps said in the release.

The band’s final lineup, which features Araya, King, guitarist Gary Hart, and drummer Paul Bostaph, will set off the seventh and final leg of its last tour with 19 shows across the country, along with special guests Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals.

The Giant Center show is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and at the Giant Center Box Office.