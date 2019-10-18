Son of Lancaster man charged in arson and wife’s murder defends him in public Facebook video

LANCASTER, Pa. — The son of Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, 52, the Lancaster man charged in the 2010 murder of his wife, is defending his dad in a public Facebook video.

“I want the media to know his sons are here talking about him, because I’m not just gonna stand down and watch my dad be dragged down,” he said.

Court documents show Montalvo-Rivera used what officials believe to be gasoline to set his home on fire along the first block of North Plum Street.

Montalvo-Rivera, his wife Olga Sanchez-Reyes and their three children, ages 8, 9, and 13, were in the home at the time.

Montalvo-Rivera and his kids all got out, but Sanchez-Reyes died in the fire.

In a news conference on Thursday, police said Montalvo-Rivera’s inconsistent versions of the event, along with witness accounts contradicting his story of a home invasion, is what led to the charges being filed nearly a decade later.

“My dad ain’t no killer,” he said.

“My dad never f*****g fought in front of me, our life was a f*****g fairytale.”

“To tell you the truth, I don’t believe it,” he added.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman says the case is based on circumstantial evidence.

Officials also say marital problems between Montalvo-Rivera and Sanchez-Reyes is believed to be the motive in this case.

However, in a 17 minute video, the now 22-year-old defended his father.

“My father treated my mother like a queen,” he said.

“That guy really, really outdid himself with everything that he has ever done for us,” he added.

In a Facebook post, his son wrote in part: “Don’t worry pops, we are going to get you out.”

Adding …”You aren’t going down without a fair fight.”

“He’s not a monster and in my eyes, he was never and never will be,” he said. “I’m not going to believe that until his court date and until then, I’m right behind him,” he said.

An attorney for Montalvo-Rivera was not immediately available for comment.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 29.