State's unemployment rate rose to 4 percent in September, Dept. of Labor and Industry says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate went up one-tenth of a percent in the month of September, according to figures released by the state Department of Labor and Industry on Friday.

The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania grew to 4 percent, which is two percent above the record low that was held from April through June, the Dept. of Labor and Industry said. It is also above the national rate of 3.5 percent.

Over the year, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a percentage point.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — grew by 12,000 over the month to a total of 6,492,000.

Employment was up by 6,000, and unemployment rose by 5,000, the department said.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total non-farm jobs, decreased 5,000 over the month to 6,044,500 in September.

Jobs were down in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement from August was a decline of 2,900 education & health services jobs.

Trade, transportation & utilities had the largest gain, rising 2,800 to a record high of 1,132,700.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 30,200 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. The largest gain from last September was an increase of 9,000 jobs in education & health services.