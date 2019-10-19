Crews on scene of reported stabbing in Lancaster County

Posted 9:01 PM, October 19, 2019, by
stabbing-graphic

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – At least one person was sent to the hospital for a reported stabbing, and according to EMA, two others are possibly hurt.

The call came in to dispatch at 8:10 Saturday night. EMS, Fire, and Police responded to the 1000th block of Main Street in East Earl Township. A portion of the road has been closed.

So far, the coroner has not been called.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

FOX43 has a crew on the way. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.