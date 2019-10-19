× Crews on scene of reported stabbing in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – At least one person was sent to the hospital for a reported stabbing, and according to EMA, two others are possibly hurt.

The call came in to dispatch at 8:10 Saturday night. EMS, Fire, and Police responded to the 1000th block of Main Street in East Earl Township. A portion of the road has been closed.

So far, the coroner has not been called.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

FOX43 has a crew on the way. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.