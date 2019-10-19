Dozens gather at annual Walk For Freedom in Dauphin County to help end human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - More than 100 people gathered outside the Capitol for the 3rd annual Walk For Freedom Saturday.

A21, a non-profit organization against slavery, hosts the walk every year to raise awareness about human trafficking.

More than 200 human trafficking cases were reported in Pennsylvania in 2018 alone, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

"Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry worldwide bringing in 150 billion dollars, and only one percent of victims are ever rescued," said Greenland Operation executive director, Jordan Pine, "We want to bring awareness about that because 40.3 million victims worldwide isn't okay, and the fact that people are being bought and sold against their will."

The walk also raised money to support the A21's mission, by funding restoration homes and educational programs to help survivors and continue to raise awareness.

If you'd like to make a donation to help end human trafficking, click here.