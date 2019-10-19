GOP votes Lebanon County District Attorney David Arnold to run for Mike Folmer’s vacated state Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Lebanon County District Attorney David Arnold won by a landslide as the Republican candidate replacing former State Senator Mike Folmer who was arrested in September on child pornography charges.

Designated members of the Republican parties covering the 48th State Senatorial District including Lebanon and parts of Dauphin and York Counties casted the votes.

Arnold received an overwhelming 50 of the 72 votes.

Conservative Matt Brouillette received 20 and State Representative Russ Diamond received 2.

Arnold, who has served four terms as Lebanon County's District Attorney says in addition to serving crime victims, school property tax and education funding are just some of the things at the top of his list.

"Obviously my background in criminal justice is going to be one of my priorities but certainly not my only priority," said Arnold. "It's important that we are funding education in an appropriate way, making sure we're hitting the outcome we should be getting from that funding," he added.

Arnold says following the investigation that led police to child pornography images on Former State Senator Mike Folmer's cell phone brought a negative light on Pennsylvania as a whole that needs to be corrected.

"It is critical that we work very hard immediately to restore our dignity, to restore our honor around Pennsylvania and around the entire commonwealth," he added.

In a statement from Pennsylvania's GOP chairman Lawrence Tabas, he wrote: “We look forward to working with David Arnold to keep the 48th Senate seat in Republican hands."

“The unique circumstances of a Special Election require a Conferee process to stand as a primary election. Today, following the rules and precedent of previous conferences, the Republican Party is pleased to support David," he added.

The Democrat who will face Arnold in the January 14 special election is expected to be picked Sunday, October 20.