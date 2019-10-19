Grand opening of Ephrata Bike Park at Heatherwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA - Mainspring of Ephrata hosted a grand opening for the Ephrata Bike Park at Heatherwood Saturday.

The bike park is a project that has been a community collaboration between local breweries and organizations for the past 10 months to bring to life. Organizers said it's the first-of-its-kind-park in the area, offering something for everyone with a variety of trails for all skill levels.

"We have a mile and a half of single track trail," Nick Loftus, President of the Susquehanna Mountain Biking Association, said. "There's some climbing some descending, some turns, some bridges, and then we have three separate skill areas. That ladder of progression is really in place here so you can work your way up and learn all that you need to know."

The Ephrata High School started a mountain biking team at the park.