Humane Society hosts pittie party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - October is National Pit Bull Awareness month, and animal lovers across the country are raising awareness about pit bulls to bust myths about the breed mix.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area taking action to support pit bull and bring positive attention at its "Pittie Party" Saturday. Organizers hope that the celebration of breed equality will help crack down on some common misconceptions surrounding pit bulls.

"We definitely want people to understand pit bulls are just a really misunderstood breed and they are really sweet," Amanda Bruniash, Marketing and Outreach Director, said. "And one of the things that we do here is we bring our pit bulls out so people can meet and greet them and see how really sweet and fun they are. So we definitely invite people to come out not just today but just any day to adopt any animal."

A kiss-a-bull booth was at the event to show just how sweet pit bulls are. The event also featuring vendors, a photo booth, a costume contest, and a pittie parade.