× Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, PA. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in McSherrystown Saturday night, according to dispatch.

It happened on the 200 block of Main Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police, fire, and emergency crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.

There’s no word on any injuries or if that person was taken to the hospital.