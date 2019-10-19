× Police: Man arrested after stabbing, Fairview Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police say they arrested a man yesterday night after he stabbed another man multiple times.

On October 18, just before 9:00 p.m., police responded to an address on Springers Lane for a report of a stabbing victim.

Police say upon their arrival, they found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds all over his body/torso.

The victim was attended to by police and EMS and then taken to Holy Spirit Hospital.

Police say while they were attending to the victim they found out the suspect was Bruce Jackson, 56, of Springers Lane.

Once the victim was taken to the hospital, police arrived at Jackson’s home where he surrendered and admitted to the stabbing following an argument with the victim, according to police.

Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault.

He is being held in York County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.