45th annual Oyster Festival in York

YORK, Pa. - Dozens of people celebrated an annual York County tradition Sunday.

The York County History center hosted its 45th annual Oyster Festival at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum. People enjoyed oysters fried, raw, stewed, as well as a variety of other seafood at the festival. The event also featured tours and live demonstrations.

Organizers said this festival invites people to come to the museum and explore history.

"One of the things that we try to do is make sure that people connect through history whether that is through traditional museum visits or experiential activities like this where you get to try some historical food and you get to see some historical demonstrations," Joan Mummer, President & CEO of the York County History Center, said. "It's a free event. The only thing you pay for is the food so it's a nice way to bring people into the museums in a their low-key fun way."

The festival raised money to support the York County History Center.