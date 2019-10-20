× Coroner: Man dies after motorcycle crash, Lower Windsor Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died at York Hospital early Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle Saturday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says Gage Strausbaugh, 23, succumbed to his injuries today at York Hospital around 12:15 a.m.

According to officials, Strausbaugh was traveling on the 1900 block of Craley Road around 9:40 p.m., Saturday, when he left the road at a high speed and struck a building which resulted in critical injuries.

Strausbaugh was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s release.

The York County Coroner’s Office says there will not be an autopsy.