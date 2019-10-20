Dozens walk at 48th annual Crop Walk in Cumberland County to end hunger worldwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County - About 100 people laced up their shoes to end hunger one step at a time.

The 48th annual Crop Walk kicked off at the St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church on West Keller Street on Sunday.

The walk raised money to end hunger locally and worldwide. Proceeds will go to local programs like 'Meals on Wheels' and ministries that help food pantries, according to organizers.

"There is such a great need that sometimes it seems like we can't do much," said Crop Walk committee member, Bill Laubenheimer," So, we're doing the little bit that we can so hopefully by raising awareness that will bring even more resources to the problems."

Kathy Wells, Crop Walk committee member, said ending hunger is possible, and everyone can pitch in to make it happen.

"We walk because they walk, so we try to be in solidarity with people who have to walk for food and water," said Wells.

According to Feeding America, a national non-profit that helps organizations who feed people, 37 million Americans struggle with hunger.

To make a donation to help the cause, visit Crop Hunger Walk's website.