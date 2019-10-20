Four people transported to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Franklin County

Posted 8:29 PM, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:39PM, October 20, 2019

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. –  Four people have been transported to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak inside of a garage.

It happened at a home on Wren Court. Crews were dispatched for a carbon monoxide alarm around 6:44 Sunday evening. According to the Franklin Fire Company, the leak was caused by a generator running in the garage with no ventilation.

All 4 people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. No word on the extent of injuries.

The scene was cleared by 8:30.

