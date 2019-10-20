× Man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing himself and two others, East Earl Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested and charged an East Earl Township man Saturday after he stabbed himself and two other people.

Gregory Hall Jr., 28, stabbed himself after stabbing a man and a woman around 8:00 p.m. at his apartment located in the 1000 block of Main Street, according to police.

Police say Hall lived at the apartment with the female victim and their children.

According to police, the information they’ve gathered so far indicates Hall stabbed the man and woman upon returning to his apartment on Saturday night.

An East Earl Township Police Officer arrived on the scene shortly after the 911 call and saw the 26-year-old male victim outside the apartment with obvious injuries.

The officer says he also found the female victim outside who told him Hall was locked inside the apartment with the children.

According to the officer, he forced his way into the apartment and yelled for Hall, who then came out of a bathroom. The officer says he sensed Hall was disarmed and forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

The male victim is at a local hospital seriously injured from stab wounds to his head and torso.

Police say the woman sustained lesser injuries from stabs to her face and received treatment at the hospital.

Hall is hospitalized with serious injuries and will remain under police custody while at the hospital, police say.

He is being charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say the four young children who were at the apartment are safe.