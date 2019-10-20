× Man taken into custody after barricading himself in hotel room, Lebanon City

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say they took a man into custody early Sunday morning after he barricaded himself in a hotel room, caused damage to the hotel, vehicles, and threatened to hurt himself.

On Saturday evening police were dispatched to a hotel in the 600 block of Quentin Road in Lebanon City to assist in locating and arresting 33-year-old Sean Cavanaugh.

Police say Cavanaugh was wanted for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities located Cavanaugh in a hotel room and after making contact with him, Cavanaugh barricaded himself in the second-floor room and refused to come out, police say.

He is accused of throwing furnishings and other items from the balcony in an effort to strike officers and damage vehicles.

Police say he caused several thousands dollars in damage to the hotel room and three vehicles belonging to patrons of the hotel.

In addition, Cavanaugh is accused of lighting several items on fire and throwing them at police.

According to police, Cavanaugh also cut off an ankle monitor belonging to the Lebanon County Probation Department.

The Lebanon County Emergency Services Unit was requested at the scene to negotiate with Cavanaugh as he continued to throw items off the balcony in an effort to hit officers and threatening to harm himself with a knife, police say.

Finally, around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, the Emergency Services Unit forced themselves into the hotel room and took Cavanaugh into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released to authorities.

He was then taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

Cavanaugh is facing charges including aggravated assault, arson, and criminal mischief.