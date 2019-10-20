Shippensburg blanks Millersville on Homecoming, 27-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHIPPENSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Over six thousand fans packed Seth Grove Stadium to watch Saturday's PSAC showdown between Millersville and Shippensburg. The Raider faithful would have more to celebrate than just Homecoming, following the 27-0 win.

Behind a pair of rushing touchdowns from Luke Durkin and a pair of touchdown connections between quarterback Brycen Mussina and wideout Kyle Haines, the Raiders notched their second win of the season, improving to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in PSAC play.

Shippensburg will travel to Kutztown on Saturday, October 26th, for a 2:05 P.M. kick with the Bears.

Millersville, who was without starting quarterback and former Lampeter-Strasburg standout Collin Shank on Saturday, will host Shepherd on October 26th for homecoming.