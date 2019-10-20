Sunshine and dry conditions return for the start of the week!

BRIGHT START TO WEEK: Light showers continue through mid afternoon across much of the area. Conditions are expected to improve west to east by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures are cool in the 50s. Skies, partially clear overnight. Morning lows drop into the lower and middle 40s. After a few morning clouds, skies become brighter for much of the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds return tonight ahead of our next rain maker. Showers arrive during the morning drive time Tuesday, and are likely through much of the day. Precipitation amounts are expected around a quarter to a half an inch of rain. Breezy and dry conditions follow for Wednesday. It is cooler, despite sunshine, in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More sunshine for Thursday with warmer afternoon readings in the middle to upper 60s. Should be a decent week for seeing the colors change on the trees!!

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Most of the day is dry with increasing clouds. Highs top out near the middle 60s. There is a threat for a few showers during the evening, as weak system clears the area, but it is dry heading into Saturday. Morning clouds give way to brighter skies for the rest of the day. However, it is a cool day in the 50s. Overnight, our next system quickly approaches and brings more rain chances Sunday.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist