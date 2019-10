Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Tis the season, right?

The Cookie Monster made an appearance in tonight's Weekend Album, and just in time for Halloween! The photo was taken by Tara Ruppert, who was passing through Chestnut Hill Road in York Township when she spotted the beloved Sesame street character made out of leaves.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.Com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.