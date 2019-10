× Crews on scene of crash on Interstate 83 Southbound in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 83.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 83 Southbound near Exit 4 at Shrewsbury.

There is no word how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries suffered at this time.

Crash on 83 SB after Exit 4 (Shrewsbury) is slowing traffic if you're headed to MD. pic.twitter.com/c4VVJPqILz — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) October 21, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.